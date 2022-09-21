Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Announces He’s Opening Store In L.A.

Russell Westbrook remains a member of the Los Angeles Lakers after months of conflicting rumors about his future. The uncertainty has caused the Lakers faithful to read into the littlest things that may or may not hint at where the 2017 NBA MVP will start the 2022-23 season.

Earlier in September, L.A.’s fans were put on alert when reports claimed Westbrook listed his $30 million Brentwood mansion for sale. However, the 33-year-old guard has owned the property since 2018, meaning it’s unlikely the listing offers any clue about where the nine-time All-Star will play in 2022-23.

Now, Westbrook himself awoke social media detectives, announcing the opening of his own store in L.A. on Saturday:

Westbrook didn’t provide any details on what type of store he’s opening — but it’s likely to be a fashion outlet as the guard’s been seen wearing T-shirts with the “Honor the Gift” phrase before.

Also, just like in the case of the house listing, the announcement doesn’t necessarily point to the guard staying with the Lakers considering his pursuit of different business ventures.

In July, Westbrook said he wants to “build an enterprise” off the court, adding he’s been heavily involved in all his projects to make sure they can secure his family’s future. The guard has already invested in the advertising industry as well as real estate, education and his big passion — fashion.

Westbrook showed up at last year’s Met Gala with his hair dyed blue around white patches in the shape of a star. In a brief interview during the event, the Lakers playmaker said he isn’t afraid of wearing any outfit if he thinks it looks good – adding he wants to be a fashion “icon.”

Lakers ‘strongly consider’ having Westbrook come off bench

While Westbrook’s business projects seem to be going well, he’s likely facing a difficult 2022-23 season in the NBA. Besides the Lakers reportedly still looking to trade the guard, the latest rumors claim he might find himself starting games on the bench for the first time in his career if he stays in L.A.

It appears Westbrook will have to outplay Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder for the starting role with new head coach Darvin Ham understood to be ready to make tough decisions if he believes they will benefit the team as a whole.

