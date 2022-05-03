Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Appears At 2022 Met Gala

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has never been shy about his passions off the court. Westbrook has long been known for the outfits that he wears to games and he has made it clear that the fashion industry is something he desires to make an impact in as well.

Players branching out into other areas off the court is nothing new, and Westbrook’s fashion choices are so out of the box that they have garnered a ton of attention with some praising his willingness to wear whatever he wants, and others questioning his outfit choices.

Nonetheless, Westbrook continues to push toward his fashion industry dreams and that included an appearance at the 2022 Met Gala in an outfit that was sure to turn some heads, via Westbrook’s Instagram:

From the top hat to the skirt, to different colored socks, this outfit is undoubtedly a conversation starter and everyone will surely have their opinions on it. But that is something that Westbrook is looking for and his mindset is that of being able to wear anything.

He revealed as much in a brief interview with Vogue on his way inside last year’s Met Gala.

“I want to be the guy to be an icon. I wanna be the guy that’s not afraid to put nothing on, and look good doing it, and that’s why I’m here,” Westbrook said in 2021.

There is no doubt that this mindset still remains for Westbrook a year later and his passions and desires to make an impact in fashion aren’t going anywhere. Athletes everywhere aren’t satisfied with just being great on the court or field and are exploring other avenues. For Westbrook, it is the fashion industry and he will continue to push boundaries.

Westbrook unclear on future with Lakers

As for Westbrook on the court, his future, particularly with the Lakers, remains unclear. The Lakers are reportedly looking trade Westbrook and for his part, Westbrook himself admitted he hasn’t thought about it.

“No, I don’t. I haven’t thought that far into anything,” Westbrook said at his Lakers exit interview. “But I just always lean on … just continue doing the right thing.

“Like I always tell you guys, I lean big on my faith and with that I can never go wrong. I can always find, wherever if it’s here if it’s there, I’m kind of leave that out of it. My job is to make sure that I come to work, be professional, be a good person more than anything, continue doing that, and everything else that kind of plays out.”

