Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Believes He Did Not Have Good 2021-22 Season Because He Didn’t Average Triple-Double

Russell Westbrook laid it all out during his exit interview with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 2021-22 season was a disappoint on many levels, but the Westbrook experiment turned out worst than most would have expected. Westbrook declined to take much accountability for how the season went, and even so far as to say he never felt like he was able to be himself.

It is a little surprising to see Westbrook decline across the board, especially considering he was coming off a year where he averaged a triple-double. In fact, Westbrook noted that he believes his season was not up to his standard because he did not hit that threshold again.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s different man, you know, it’s like. It’s a skill that I knew that I would have to kind of figure out. Like, yes, I will now have the ball in my hands a lot less, I’ll be in different position on the floor. And that’s a part of the sacrifice. So that will obviously accumulate to numbers being a little differently, and not averaging as many points or not averaging many assists. So that’s what I mean by being able to scale and understand my performance, and kind of what I see where I could have done different things better.

“And obviously, I could have had a better season but based on the positions and how we played and where I was out on the floor, wasn’t really able to do some of the things that I was able to do. Even last year, like obviously, I’m coming off averaging a triple double. So anything less than that would not be a good season for me, in my eyes, you know what I’m saying? So that’s why the scale of how it come from is a little different.”

Averaging a triple-double is impressive in its own right, but for Westbrook to measure his success off stats like that is concerning to say the least. With how Westbrook was received, this recent comment will not go over well with fans and puts even more pressure to find a way to trade him in the coming months.

Russell Westbrook unsure of what is best for his future yet

Westbrook has a $47 million player option for next season that he will likely exercise, but he admitted he is not sure what the best thing for his future is quite yet.

“No, I don’t. I haven’t thought that far into anything. But I just always lean on … just continue doing the right thing. Like I always tell you guys, I lean big on my faith and with that I can never go wrong. I can always find, wherever if it’s here if it’s there, I’m kind of leave that out of it. My job is to make sure that I come to work, be professional, be a good person more than anything, continue doing that, and everything else that kind of play out.”