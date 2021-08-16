Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Calls Helping Los Angeles Community ‘Most Important Thing’

The excitement around the Los Angeles Lakers is palpable after they brought in Russell Westbrook in the offseason. The Lakers desperately needed an infusion of talent after losing in the first round and Westbrook brings that in spades.

Westbrook has his warts and flaws like every player, but having him back in his hometown of Los Angeles is surely something to celebrate. The All-Star himself sounds incredibly excited to be back home given that he grew up a Lakers fan and now arguably has his best opportunity to win his first NBA ring.

Although Westbrook should greatly boost L.A.’s chances of capturing banner No. 18, he will also be a huge factor when it comes to supporting the community. Westbrook emphasized that helping others was the most important thing for him when it came to be being in Los Angeles.

“That was kind of the most important thing about being back home, being able to inspire and impact people, especially our youth in our communities and especially underserved communities especially in the city of L.A. kind of where I grew up at,” Westbrook explained. “My focus will be giving to the community like it’s always been and I will continue to find ways to uplift our communities as much as I can.”

Despite his on-court accomplishments, Westbrook has also become a valued member of the local communities where he plays and his philanthropic efforts are to be celebrated. Westbrook established the “Russell Westbrook Why Not Foundation” in 2012, which works to inspire youth and create opportunities in underserved communities. The All-Star has also worked with local organizations including places like the YMCA.

With Westbrook now with the Lakers, the city gets a massive boost both on and off the court and it will be exciting to see how much of an impact he can make.

Russell Westbrook feels he has nothing left to prove

Even though Westbrook is surely headed for the Hall of Fame, there are knocks to his resume because he has yet to win an NBA Championship. However, the guard believes he has nothing left to prove in the NBA after overcoming several obstacles in his life.

“I’ve been blessed and thankful to be able to be in this league so long and lucky to be able to play and be healthy. When I got drafted in the NBA, that was me proving people wrong. When I was able to go to college and get a degree, that was me proving people wrong. Not a degree. I wish I got a degree, but go to college. Go to UCLA from the inner city that was me proving people wrong. Just making it out the hood was proving people wrong. I don’t need to do that anymore.

“I’ve been able to bless the people around me, my family. Being able to impact people all across the world with this platform that’s been given to me and I’m going to continue to do that. Obviously, wanting to win a championship. Ultimate goal is to make sure we use what we have to impact those around you.”

