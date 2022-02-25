Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Didn’t Attend NBA 75 Ceremony To Celebrate His Mom’s Birthday

Even though his first year with the Los Angeles Lakers has not gone as planned, no one can deny the great career Russell Westbrook has had so far.

The former NBA MVP has struggled to find his footing in his hometown of Los Angeles but has had moments that reminded fans why the Lakers gave up so much to acquire him. For his accomplishments, Westbrook was named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team, although he did not attend the celebration in Cleveland during All-Star Weekend.

Westbrook revealed he did not watch the ceremony, instead choosing to be present with his mom for her birthday. “I did not watch it,” Westbrook said. “My mom’s birthday. I was celebrating with my mom, which to me was most important. But I didn’t watch it. I was dancing on the dance floor with my mom. I’d rather be doing that than anything else in the world, especially on her birthday.

“I missed her birthday for the last three or four years because of COVID and a bunch of other things. So to have this opportunity to finally be home for her birthday was meaningful for me. I stayed home to do that and super grateful to be a part of the top 75. It’s unfortunate I couldn’t make it to Cleveland.”

With how the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic made visiting family difficult, it makes sense why Westbrook would forego watching the NBA 75 program. Still, for what he has done since entering the league he deserved a spot on the team.

However, Westbrook now faces the challenge of trying to right the ship with the Lakers as they try to make a late-season push to climb higher in the playoff standings. Head coach Frank Vogel has been pleased with his play following the trade deadline, and hopefully that continues for the remainder of the year.

Westbrook reveals Vogel’s message to Lakers

It has been tough for Los Angeles to generate much positive momentum, but the team has remained confident in themselves. As far as what Vogel told the Lakers at their recent practice, Westbrook noted the coach wanted them to keep their energy and spirits forward-facing.

“Just keeping our energy in the right direction. Basically, making sure that we have positive energy and keep our minds. Making sure we have the same mindset in the last week or so before the break.”

