Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Documentary Set To Debut On Showtime In October

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has long been one of the most talked-about superstars in the NBA. From his play on the court, to his style and actions off of it, the Southern California product is always a point of discussion wherever he is at.

Regardless of someone’s personal opinion on Westbrook might be, it is inarguable that he is a true success story, overcoming a lot growing up to become an NBA MVP. And now that journey is set to be explored even further with his latest work.

According to Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report, a documentary based on Westbrook’s life is set to premiere on Showtime in October and the Lakers point guard is happy to give the people a look at who he truly is:

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is producing a Showtime documentary based on his life that’s set to debut later this year. Passion Play: Russell Westbrook will premiere on all Showtime platforms on Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. ET and is described as “a self-portrait of a man whose story has often been written about and pedaled by pundits and commentators, but rarely–if ever–by the man himself.” “I’m proud to share this documentary and give audiences an inside look into who I really am on and off the court,” said Westbrook. “There are a lot of misconceptions about me, but I’m ready to share my story and my journey with my fans.”

Westbrook is known to be an extremely passionate, energetic, and loyal person and this project will explore all of that and give everyone an inside view of who he is and what he stands for.

The documentary is co-directed by Gotham Chopra, who some will recognize as the man who directed Kobe Bryant’s Muse as well as the Shut Up and Dribble documentary series which was executive produced by LeBron James.

Westbrook’s documentary will be premiering just days before he makes his debut for his hometown Lakers on Oct. 19, so fans have the opportunity to get to know their team’s newest star just before he begins his journey in the Purple and Gold.

Russell Westbrook appears at Met Gala, wants to be ‘icon’ in fashion industry

At this point, Westbrook is known almost as much for his out-of-the-box fashion choices as his outstanding basketball skills. The point guard recently appeared at the Met Gala and made it clear that he wants to be an icon in the fashion industry, showing where his passions lie off the basketball court.

