Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Doesn’t Feel He Has Anything To Prove

With Russell Westbrook finally in tow, the Los Angeles Lakers have the requisite star power to go up against any other team in the NBA.

A tandem of LeBron James and Anthony Davis is already a formidable partnership, but adding Westbrook brings a completely new dynamic to a Lakers roster that looks poised to run through the Western Conference. Injury and age concerns aside, Los Angeles should be considered the favorite to make it out of the conference and even win the 2022 NBA Championship.

Even with Westbrook now on board, media and fans might point to other teams as more worthy contenders, but he is not concerned with anyone else except the Lakers. “To be honest, my mindset is I never really worry about no other team,” Westbrook said. “To be honest, only can control what’s in our locker room and how we’re able to compete and go out. I put our team up against anybody. That’s where I stand with that.”

The only thing left for Westbrook to accomplish in the NBA is to win a championship, but he does not feel the need to prove himself anymore.

“I’ve been blessed and thankful to be able to be in this league so long and lucky to be able to play and be healthy. When I got drafted in the NBA, that was me proving people wrong. When I was able to go to college and get a degree, that was me proving people wrong. Not a degree. I wish I got a degree, but go to college. Go to UCLA from the inner city that was me proving people wrong. Just making it out the hood was proving people wrong. I don’t need to do that anymore.

“I’ve been able to bless the people around me, my family. Being able to impact people all across the world with this platform that’s been given to me and I’m going to continue to do that. Obviously, wanting to win a championship. Ultimate goal is to make sure we use what we have to impact those around you.”

Westbrook is a polarizing player in basketball circles, but one thing that can not be doubted is his drive to succeed and that is apparent in how he views himself and his job. Like Dwight Howard, Westbrook feels like a player that just feels like he is supposed to be a member of the Purple and Gold and it will be exciting to see him don the jersey throughout the upcoming season.

Carmelo Anthony has a championship on his mind

Carmelo Anthony is also finally a Laker, and like Westbrook, is just missing an NBA title on his resume. However, the veteran forward is solely focused on bringing another championship to L.A. and that mentality will serve him well during the year.

