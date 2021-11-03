Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Emphasizes Adaptability Of Partnership With Anthony Davis & LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers Big 3 registered collectively its best performance to date in the 119-117 win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

In a post-game note, L.A. pointed out that Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook each scored 20 points or more in the same game for the first time this season. L.A. has not had three players chipping in at least 25 points in the same night since the overtime 127-115 victory over the Utah Jazz on April 17, 2021.

Davis and Westbrook scored 27 points apiece while James ended up with a game-high 30 to his name. Also, Westbrook traditionally was on a triple-double watch with nine rebounds and seven assists. Meanwhile, James thrived at the point, dishing out a season-high 10 assists.

Each of the three musketeers played a major role in staving off the red-hot Rockets, who bounced back from a tough Sunday loss and caused the Lakers’ defense plenty of troubles. Commenting on his partnership with James and Davis, Westbrook says “the beauty of our team” lies in the versatility, adaptability and vast offensive skillset of L.A.’s Big 3.

“It just varies. Sometimes maybe me, AD, Bron, whatever it may be,” the 32-year-old guard said of the All-Star trio’s partnership.

“That’s the beauty of our team, and being able to have, you know, AD and Bron on the floor, you have to do everything, if the guys are going in, be feeding them, whoever’s going, whoever has the better rhythm, you know, we just kind of play off whoever that may be.”

Westbrook also praised the Lakers’ offense for keeping up with the spirited Houston youths, making up for some of the team’s errors that night.

“It was good,” he said. “We got good shots on offense, which is important. Regardless of, you know, who we’re playing as long as we get the shot down the stretch and the good shot that we want, we can live and die by misses and makes.”

Vogel doesn’t see difference in James from 2019-20

James has had a stunning start to the 2021-22 season despite the ankle injury that kept him out of two games.

Even though the four-time NBA champion has aged two years since leading L.A. to the 17th NBA title in 2019-20, head coach Frank Vogel can’t see his superstar showing any signs of burnout.

“I wouldn’t say there is any difference now than two years ago,” Vogel said.

“He’s still playing at a super high level. Until he rolled his ankle the other day, he was probably shooting the ball better than two years ago. I don’t know if the numbers support that, but he came out of the gates super-hot. He’s still going.”

