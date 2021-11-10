Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Enjoys Staying Close To Family In L.A.

Russell Westbrook is finally adjusting to his role on the Los Angeles Lakers, registering his second triple-double of the season to prove that.

Westbrook scored 17 points while adding 12 rebounds and 14 assists in Monday’s overtime victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

The 32-year-old guard has already donned the Purple and Gold jersey for a month now after making his wish to play for L.A and return to his home state of California a reality in the offseason. And even though Westbrook’s form seems to be rising, he pointed to off-the-court activities with his family as the highlights of his time with the Lakers so far.

“[P]robably just because my ability to be able to see my kids daily and be able to take them to school, do normal things, which is more important to me than anything else in the world,” he said.

“So for me that is something that I’ve embraced regardless of what time I get up. I know in the morning at seven o’clock, the kids would be ready to go, ready for me to take them to school, I’ll get them dressed, whatever it is that I can do early in the morning to be able to help around the house.

“And to me, that is the most important, like I would say like a surprising thing for me that I’m able to do that on a day in and day out basis, which I really embrace and enjoy.”

Despite a few rough games Westbrook had at the start of the season — and the adversity the Lakers faced in the form of an early injury crisis — the 2017 NBA MVP remains confident that L.A. and the guard himself have what it takes to turn things around.

He also emphasized his experience of playing for organizations that have started a new project, saying it helps him navigate the transition period as Los Angeles keeps coming together as a team.

Westbrook happy to see Lakers survive late Hornets push

The Lakers almost fumbled another sizable lead in the clash against Charlotte, allowing the Hornets to come back from a double-digit deficit late in the fourth quarter.

However, L.A. bounced back in overtime, ending their two-game losing streak. Westbrook pointed out the Lakers’ perseverance after the game.

“There was some turnovers but I thought we stuck with it, didn’t lose our closing the game out, and then got the win,” he said.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!