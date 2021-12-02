Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Hopes LeBron James Is Fine Mentally After Positive Coronavirus Test

The Los Angeles Lakers simply can’t catch a break this season with the latest setback coming in the form of a positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test that will put superstar LeBron James out for the next few games.

The Lakers have spent much of this season without their leader with more pressure now turning to Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.

There are always a lot of concerns anytime someone tests positive, especially at this time with different variants and mutations causing even more fear about the possibilities. Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid recently opened up about his bout with COVID and how hard it hit him and that is surely fresh on the mind of everyone as LeBron is now away from the team.

But Westbrook isn’t only focused on the potential physical issues, but also the mental toll that this could have on his Lakers teammate.

“My thing is more just him just mentally and physically it can be difficult,” Westbrook said after the Lakers’ 25-point victory over the Sacramento Kings. “Playing and not playing. And I know he wants to play and compete, so that’s where my main thing is. So I’ll definitely call and check on him once I leave here. Check his mental making sure he’s in that good space because it could be difficult in and out of the lineup.”

As Westbrook noted, LeBron has been in and out of the lineup all season. After missing a number of games due to an abdomen injury, James briefly returned but would be suspended for a game because of the altercation in Detroit. Now James is set to miss the next few games because of COVID and that could affect someone mentally.

The physical concerns will always be there, though Davis relayed after a conversation with James that he was feeling fine and seemed to be asymptomatic. But the mental wear of constantly being forced off the court can be real and Westbrook wants to make sure LeBron is fine on all fronts.

Davis says James is asymptomatic, feeling good

While Westbrook plans on checking in with LeBron, Davis had already done so and gave a positive report on how the Lakers star is feeling.

“I talked to him today,” Davis said after the win over the Kings. “Obviously, me and LB are close, and I checked on him. Just hearing what Joel Embiid said, obviously he was scared and said he thought he wasn’t gonna make it. COVID is a scary thing, especially with all the variants coming out and all that.

“He said he’s good, I think he said he’s asymptomatic, which is a good sign. But we want to make sure that he gets back. Health is most important. It’s bigger than basketball, he has a family. We want to make sure that he’s good no matter what. This basketball thing is gonna stop and we want to make sure that his health is most important, especially for our organization.

