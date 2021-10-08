Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Hopes Upcoming Documentary Clears Misrepresentation Of Himself In Media

All eyes will be on Russell Westbrook as the Los Angeles Lakers made it a point this offseason to add a third star next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Westbrook has yet to suit up for the Lakers during the preseason, but all talk out of camp is that he has been outstanding on the practice floor so far. The guard’s competitive and fiery nature naturally raises the intensity level and that will be something to watch out for once he officially plays for the Lakers.

Aside from his anticipated debut, Westbrook is drawing attention for his upcoming documentary that will premiere on Showtime later this month. Westbrook discussed how the documentary should shed more light on him as a person and clear up any misconceptions.

“I think just the short version of the misperception of myself,” Westbrook said. “A lot of you guys here even don’t know me, a lot of media people across the world don’t know me, but the time of my career and continuously, they’ve miscreated and misrepresented narratives of me and who I am as a person, how I play the game, who I am as a person.

“For me, all of a sudden it’s kind of coincided so when I come across people, people automatically assume I’m a bad person or asshole, or I’ve done something to them but actually nobody actually really knows me enough to actually say things about me. So this gives you a real overview of kind of who I really am. And I kind of let everybody in, which I haven’t ever done before in the past for that particular reason, but that’s kind of the gist of it, you know?”

As Westbrook mentioned, his on-court demeanor has given people the wrong idea of who he is as a person so it is good that his documentary will help try to change that narrative. By all accounts, Westbrook is a well-beloved teammate as well as a generous philanthropist, so hopefully people start to see him differently after watching.

Playing for L.A. sinking in for Russell Westbrook

It is rare for players to play for their hometowns, but fortunately for the Lakers and Westbrook, they were able to complete a deal to bring the star back to his native Los Angeles. After the initial wave of shock and excitement, Westbrook admitted that it is starting to sink in that he plays for the Purple and Gold.

