Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Lists L.A. Home For $29.995 Million

While the start of training camp is just around the corner, there still is some uncertainty surrounding Russell Westbrook and his future with the Los Angeles Lakers.

It’s no secret that Westbrook first season in his hometown didn’t go as planned with the Lakers failing to miss the playoffs.

Because of that, the Lakers have done everything they can to trade Westbrook this summer, although to this point they have found no takers. Westbrook has an expiring salary of around $47 million, which teams have been unwilling to take on unless the Lakers give back both their 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks. To this point, Rob Pelinka has been unwilling to do that unless it brings back a return that puts the Lakers in the championship conversation.

While talks remain ongoing with teams like the Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers, it’s looking more and more like Westbrook will at least begin the season with the Lakers.

Despite that, Westbrook has still put his Brentwood house on the market, per E.B. Solomont of the Wall Street Journal:

Professional basketball player and fashion icon Russell Westbrook has listed his Los Angeles home for $29.995 million. The Los Angeles Lakers guard bought the Brentwood property for $19.75 million in 2018, property records show.

Westbrook has had this house since 2018 before he started playing for the Lakers, so this news likely means nothing when it comes to if he will play for the team in 2022-23 or be traded before the start of training camp.

As an L.A. native, Westbrook has always made his offseason home in Southern California so it is possible he is just moving to a different home in the area.

Westbrook ‘open’ to trade from Lakers

According to a recent report though, while Westbrook has not requested or demanded a trade from the Lakers, he is ‘open’ to it.

Considering how Westbrook’s name has been in non-stop trade rumors since last year’s deadline, it makes sense that he would be open to a trade. Where he would play if dealt is up in the air though considering he would likely be bought out if either Indiana or Utah were to acquire the point guard.

If Westbrook is not traded before the start of training camp though then he is expected to be in attendance and will buy into the role Darvin Ham envisions for him this season.

