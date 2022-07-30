Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Looking To Build An ‘Enterprise’ Off The Court

All of the focus surrounding Russell Westbrook this offseason has been primarily on a potential trade away from the Los Angeles Lakers. After an underwhelming first season with his hometown team, Westbrook has seen his name in a number of potential deals and his future with the Lakers is up in the air.

But none of this has stopped Westbrook from continuing his work both on and off the court as he continues to make business moves through his company, Russell Westbrook Enterprises.

Westbrook’s latest venture is into the advertising industry as he has partnered with Casual IQ to create RW Digital, which intends to connect advertisers with multicultural audiences. The business already has clients in the likes of PepsiCo, American Airlines and AT&T.

This is simply the latest business move for Westbrook and not the last as the Lakers point guard has intentions on building an enterprise, as he told Kim Bhasin of Bloomberg:

“We’ve been keeping so much stuff quiet,” Westbrook said. “People just see me on the court, but I want to build an enterprise that’s done the right way.”

More than ever, athletes are focusing on off-court businesses and truly making an impact off the court or field and Westbrook is doing the same. Russell Westbrook Enterprises is now involved in areas such as real estate, education and, of course, fashion. The Lakers point guard has also produced a History Channel documentary that debuted earlier this year.

But despite all of the uncertainties surrounding his basketball future and where he will play next season, Westbrook insists he is always locked into these off-court moves as well:

“I’m locked in year-round,” said Westbrook. “This is an important thing for me, for my future, for my legacy, for our kids.”

Westbrook is someone who is very family-oriented and that will always be a major factor in anything that he does. Regardless of what he does on the court, Westbrook is ensuring that the future of his family is secure.

The Lakers point guard is known for being one of the most intense and passionate players to ever step foot on an NBA floor. If he is bringing that to the business world, there is very little doubt that he will succeed in a major way.

Lakers have discussed potential Russell Westbrook trade with Jazz, Knicks and Pacers

While his business ventures are thriving, the basketball future of Westbrook and where he will play next season remains a question mark. In addition to the discussions with the Nets on a Kyrie Irving deal, the Lakers have also had discussions with the New York Knicks, Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers on the point guard.

No deal is imminent, but as the offseason continues to move, potential Westbrook deals will continue to be one of the biggest talking points of the NBA.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!