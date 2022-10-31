Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Purchases $37 Million Brentwood Home Across Street From LeBron James

Russell Westbrook’s homecoming with the Los Angeles Lakers hasn’t been what he or the organization envision as they missed the playoffs in 2021-22 and are off to another rough start this year.

The Lakers did everything they could to trade Westbrook this past offseason but found no takers for his $47 million expiring contract.

So with that being the case, Westbrook and the Lakers are trying to make it work before they likely look to trade him again ahead of the trade deadline.

Regardless of what team Westbrook plays for though, Los Angeles is his home. He recently sold his house, but it appears that was just to upgrade as according to Abby Montanez of Robb Report, Westbrook has purchased a $37 million home in Brentwood that is right across the street from teammate LeBron James:

Roughly a month after Westbrook put his Los Angeles mansion on the market, he dropped $37 million on another bonkers Brentwood residence. The 13,500-square-foot home was formerly owned by Formula One heiress Petra Ecclestone and just so happens to be right across the street from James. Ecclestone and her husband, Sam Palmer, bought the estate back in 2019 for $22.7 million and made a slew of renovations over the years, reported Dirt. Palmer, an agent at Hilton & Hyland, represented the transaction.

Westbrook and James have long been friends off the court and that should continue now that they are neighbors.

Just because Westbrook purchased a new house doesn’t mean he still can’t be traded though so it will be interesting to see how things play out in the coming months.

Westbrook was recently moved to the bench and the results so far have been good, so maybe his strong play will continue and the Lakers won’t have to make a trade.

If Westbrook does indeed get traded, the most likely scenario is to the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.

The rumors have been floating around for months, so much so that Turner was even asked about it and addressed a potential trade to the Lakers.

