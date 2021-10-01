Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Reflects On Wearing Same Uniform As Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers fans got their first look at Russell Westbrook in the Purple and Gold on Tuesday when the organization hosted its annual Media Day.

Westbrook was the Lakers’ big addition this summer in a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards in hopes that he will join LeBron James and Anthony Davis to bring more titles back to the city.

It’s no secret that Westbrook had a close relationship with the late great Kobe Bryant as the Lakers legend believed the point guard embodied a lot of the same Mamba Mentality values that he did.

At Media Day, Westbrook talked about how it feels to put on the same uniform that Bryant did and how he will honor him this season, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“That is something I think about daily. Coming into the gym, you come in here in the practice facility and see 8 and 24 and I know he is looking down and making sure that I need to do what I need to do. And that’s the only thing I could think about is knowing, understanding the impact I can have of being home and being a Laker and creating a legacy not just for myself but for my kids, for the community of Los Angeles, for the people here. I’m gonna make sure I just do my part in going out and playing for him and through him as I complete in this uniform.”

As Westbrook stated, what he’ll bring to the Lakers is someone who will play hard 100% of the time, which will be big considering the old age across the roster.

It’s unfortunate that Bryant won’t be around to see it, but what Westbrook can accomplish in the Purple and Gold alongside James and Davis has the chance to be special, and it all begins this season.

Westbrook wouldn’t accept trade to Clippers

Another thing regarding Westbrook that Bryant would be proud of is regarding a recent quote from Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard.

He revealed that during the trade process Westbrook didn’t demand a trade to the Lakers, rather just said that is his preferred destination if he is dealt. Westbrook also refused to be traded to the L.A. Clippers though, which is something Bryant is likely smiling about watching down on all of us.

