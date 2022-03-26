Lakers News: Russell Westbrook & Stanley Johnson Describe L.A.’s Mindset Coming Into Key Game Against Pelicans
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Up next
Author

There’s an unlikely date circled in the Los Angeles Lakers’ calendar: Sunday, March 27, the day L.A. takes on the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.

The game will have a significant impact on the race for the two last spots in the Play-In Tournament — which is now the only open path to the 2022 NBA playoffs the two teams have.

With about 10 games left in the regular season, the Lakers and the Pelicans seem on a collision course to face off in the tournament. But they are still battling for the No. 9 place in the Western Conference, which will host the 10th-placed side in the win-or-go-home clash of the first Play-In phase.

New Orleans has closed the gap on L.A. since early February — and even briefly jumped ahead last weekend before falling back to 10th. Also, the Pelicans triumphed in the first game of the season series, taking a crucial step toward securing a tiebreaker over the Lakers in the final standings.

Considering what’s at stake, the Purple and Gold expect to face the Pelicans in a playoff-like atmosphere.

“It’s a game that we definitely want to win,” Russell Westbrook said.

“I think if we have our mindset in the right place and do what we’ve been doing, play the right type of basketball, it will put us in position to be able to win the game. It’s gonna be a playoffs type of atmosphere for us because it’s definitely a must-win, I believe in our group.”

Stanley Johnson echoed Westbrook’s words, adding he “loves” when the NBA reaches this level of competitiveness.

“I think we’re gonna lace our shoes up and go out there and play some basketball,” Johnson said.

“That’s the only thing we can do. I think we’re pretty good; I think they’re pretty good, too. That’s why I love playing competitive basketball is for these type of games. This is what we’re playing for, so we’re gonna lace our shoes up, and they’re gonna lace their shoes up, and we’re gonna play some basketball.”

While battling it out on Sunday, the Lakers and the Pelicans have to watch their backs, too. The San Antonio Spurs are just within 2.0 games of the ninth place in the West, ready to capitalize on either team’s poor run in the last weeks of the season.

Anthony Davis could help Lakers in final weeks of regular season

The Lakers could soon receive a major boost ahead of the decisive part of the 2021-22 campaign, as latest reports claim Anthony Davis might make his comeback in the first week of April.

Davis has been sidelined since before the All-Star break, spraining his foot in the final game before the mid-season intermission.

You May Also Like

NBA Free Agent News: Julius Randle Would Like To See Lakers Rebuild Through, Be Part Of Future Success

The Los Angeles Lakers have been in a rebuilding phase for what has felt like a lifetime at this point. It has been five…
LeBron James

Lakers Break Franchise Record For Consecutive Road Wins To Start Season

As the Los Angeles Lakers look to defend their championship, the 2021 team is already making history in this early…

Lakers Nation Debate: Should The Lakers Explore A Nash Trade?

Topic Of Debate: Steve Nash, and whether or not the Lakers should…
Los Angeles Lakers 2015-16 Nba Season Grades: Front Court Players

Lakers News: Ryan Kelly Signs With Atlanta Hawks

With the 28th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers selected forward Ryan Kelly out of Duke. The prevailing thought was that Kelly could eventually develop into a prototypical stretch four and would be a perfect fit in then-coach Mike D’Antoni’s offense…