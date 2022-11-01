Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Takes Joy In Seeing Teammates Thrive

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has always been a player who thrives off the energy of fans and teammates, playing the game with a lot of joy.

That joy hasn’t always been there during his tenure with the Lakers though due to his and the team’s poor play. It certainly was there on Sunday night though when Westbrook had his best game of the season, recording 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to lead L.A. to its first win of the season over the Denver Nuggets.

Westbrook was making plays for himself and his teammates all night, providing a much-needed spark in just his second game coming off the bench.

After the game, Westbrook again reiterated that he is happy to do whatever it takes to help his team win.

“I mentioned before we had many conversations about sacrifice and understanding what that looks like for me. I’ve mentioned since Day 1 that whatever is needed for me to be able to help the team win. That’s what I’ll do. And I’ll continue doing that as the season goes,” Westbrook said.

Westbrook also talked about the joy he plays with and where it comes from.

“You know, one thing that I never will let is my happiness, people outside of my family, people that support me, take my joy. Always have fun and embrace this game and embrace the gift I’ve been given them to be able to go out and compete. And yes, winning makes you feel better about yourself and those things and losing is not as much fun… I just love seeing my teammates flourish, honestly.

“I get a joy by seeing others do great. My whole career is kind of what lifts me up to see others do well and tonight was a night where guys making shots, competing, and that’s all you can ask for.”

As he alluded to, Westbrook takes pleasure in his teammates playing well, not just himself. It was a team win for L.A. on Sunday night and Westbrook was happy to see others contributing.

“I mean, I enjoy It. I embrace it. I mean, I really enjoy seeing others do well. It’s kind of something I live for in life in general. Not just in basketball but life. I would rather someone else do great because it just the joy that I get from seeing someone do well just lifts me up and keeps me going tonight to see all those guys knock down shots, make plays. You know, it’s great.”

Westbrook thankful to spread joy in arena

The Lakers’ crowd was visibly into the game on Sunday night showing Westbrook and the team a ton of support, which isn’t always the case when they’re losing.

Westbrook is appreciative of that support though and was pleased to send the fans home happy.

“You know, first and foremost, I’m super blessed and thankful,” he said. “Give all my thanks to the man above for allowing me and giving me the strength to get through any obstacles that come my way. And that’s what basketball is,I just try to use the gift that I’m given and spread it out as much as I can and make sure I have fun doing it.”

