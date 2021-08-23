Lakers Video: Russell Westbrook Throws Out First Pitch At Dodger Stadium

Although Dodger Stadium is known as Blue Heaven, it was adorned in Purple and Gold to introduce the newest superstar for the Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrook.

The Lakers Day promotion has become an annual event to allow fans to show out for both teams with an exclusive Dodgers t-shirt. This year’s edition paid homage to both organizations winning championships during an unprecedented year with lettering that showed “World Champions” on the back and the No. 20.

Westbrook’s arrival has understandably been met with plenty of fanfare given his roots in L.A. and championship expectations. It is safe to say that he was able to cross another item off the bucket list.

Westbrook got to live the dream by throwing out the first pitch to Dodgers’ third basemen Justin Turner, via the team’s official Twitter:

Prior to the throw, the Dodgers showcased a video paying tribute to both teams winning a championship in 2020.

A video to celebrate the #Dodgers and Lakers winning championships in 2020 was played before Russell Westbrook threw out the first pitch today. pic.twitter.com/ztI97Pxqvk — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) August 22, 2021

There is no question that it was truly a special year for fans in L.A. While Westbrook was unable to take part in the festivities, the stage has been set for him and the Lakers to do it again.

For now, Westbrook gets to join a long line of former Laker greats to throw out the first pitch, including Metta World Peace, Nick Young, Brandon Ingram, and Anthony Davis.

Malik Monk excited to learn from Westbrook

Even though the Lakers caught some flak for the veteran movement to the roster, they still managed to secure some promising, young talent in Kendrick Nunn and Malik Monk. Both players are expected to provide a much-needed spark to an otherwise thin backcourt behind Westbrook.

Despite struggling to fit the billing as the former 11th overall pick in the draft, Monk is coming off a solid year for the Charlotte Hornets. He is now looking forward to picking Westbrook’s brain on ways to improve his game.

“I can’t explain how excited I am,” Monk said. “But how to attack, when to attack, when not to attack, and just how to be on go-mode the whole time and just his intensity. He never takes no plays off, he’s always going 100%, and that’s what I can take and try to learn from him too.”