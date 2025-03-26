Lakers News: Sasa Doncic Believes Luka Doncic Was Born To Play In Los Angeles

When the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Luka Doncic in the most shocking blockbuster trade in NBA history, the landscape of the league changed immediately.

Not only did the Lakers add Doncic — a superstar hitting his prime — but they found the perfect franchise successor for LeBron James. Los Angeles is now set up to compete for titles for the short and long-term with Doncic in tow.

So far, Doncic’s arrival has been met with exorbitant amounts of excitement and joy because of his play on the court. Home games have been the most lively they’ve been in years and Doncic admitted the fans have given him and the team energy when they need it.

Doncic’s father Sasa Doncic has been around to help the Lakers star acclimate to his new home and believes he was born to play in Los Angeles, as translated by Greg’s Court:

“Yes, that’s true. But as I heard, in L.A. celebrities are coming back to games, maybe even Luka is the reason. He might be the reason why they’re coming back. So this has to be a motivation for him for the future. And we know that Luka plays better when the pressure is bigger. I just believe he is born for this city and this city is made for him. I won’t say literally, but it fits with his character. I believe he’ll succeed there.”

Sasa also noted that be believes the Lakers have the potential to go very far as a team:

“They show that they are a very unfavorable team (for opponents) if they are healthy. They show that before. Ok, between the time then happened some minor injuries. But I believe this team, the L.A. Lakers, can do a lot. Also in those couple of games when some injured players came back, they’ve shown that they can beat anyone. But to be honest, the factor of luck in playoffs is very important. It can happen, some injury of an important player. But I’m sure this team of L.A. Lakers can go very far.”

It certainly feels like Luka was tailor-made to play for L.A. given how flashy his game is and how much he loves to interact with the crowd. There’s a level of showmanship when Luka hits the floor and it’ll be exciting to see him don the purple and gold for years to come.

