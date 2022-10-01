Lakers News: Scottie Pippen ‘Very Proud’ Of Scotty Pippen Jr.; Believes Journey Is Just Beginning

The NBA may seem like a dream for many fans, but for the players who go through the daily routine of missing their family while traveling during an 82-game season, they will argue that is more than just a challenge on the court.

Playing professional ball can spread loved ones apart, but for others, it can bring them closer because of the history of the game. Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Scotty Pippen Jr. and his father, former Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, are one of the prime examples.

It is a very sweet moment for Pippen to watch his 21-year-old son make his NBA debut this year. In an interview with Lanae Brody of People Magazine, the six-time NBA champion expressed his joy for his son’s successful career and how he is ready to pass the torch to junior:

“I’m very proud of him,” the 56-year-old tells PEOPLE. “As a father, I can’t continue to lead or guide him on the court. At some point, I took my own wings and went and he will do the same.”

The former Vanderbilt guard went undrafted in 2022, but it was only time before the Lakers signed him to as two-way contract. After averaging 11.8 points and 4.8 assists during the Lakers; Summer League season, Pippen Jr. has a chip on his shoulder to continue to prove his worth on the court.

Growing up seeing his dad help the Bulls dominate during the 1990s pushed the rookie’s desire to get to that level. With both father and son having NBA experience under the belt now, it is a full-circle moment for the Pippen family:

“He’s been wanting to be in the pros and be a part of the NBA family,” Scottie proudly adds, looking at his son with a smile. “So he did what it took to get here. The journey’s just beginning.”

Scottie lived every basketball player’s dream in winning six NBA championships and making it to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. However, the former Bull now begins a dream that many athletes do not get.

The chance to watch your child have an opportunity to do what you did at the highest level, and possibly do it better, is an incredible experience and must make the whole Pippen family proud.

Ham and Beverley appreciate Ben Wallace appearing at practice

With the Lakers being one of the most historic franchises in all of professional sports, many legends, whether former Lakers or not, come by the practice facility to tour the environment that has pushed the Purple and Gold to win 17 championships.

Training camp for the 2022-23 season is underway, and the chance for L.A to put on a new product on the hardwood is here. With a new coaching staff, players and culture, the Lakers can get off to the right foot by learning from legends that were tone-setters as they visit the team’s practice.

During the first week of L.A’s training camp, former Detroit Pistons big man Ben Wallace visited with the team. While giving feedback on the energy, mentality and new team philosophy, head coach Darvin Ham and guard Patrick Beverley are appreciative for Wallace coming to the team’s practice.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!