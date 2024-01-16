Lakers News: Scotty Pippen Jr. Signs Two-Way Contract With Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers brought in a whole new set of two-way players this past offseason, signing undrafted free agents Colin Castleton, D’Moi Hodge and Alex Fudge to replace Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider.

Unfortunately, two thirds of that new group did not pan out as the Lakers have already waived both Hodge and Fudge, bringing in some more experience to replace them with the signings of Dylan Windler and Skylar Mays.

The addition of Mays, in particular, is crucial as it is allowing first-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino to get some much-needed reps at the G League level to develop his game.

It appears there will be more playing time available for point guards like Hood-Schifino with the South Bay Lakers moving forward as Pippen is signing a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Free agent G Scottie Pippen Jr. has agreed on a two-year, two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, agent Erika Ruiz of @KlutchSports tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/66OACVz1Je — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 16, 2024

Despite not having his two-way contract renewed, Pippen signed an Exhibit 10 contract to return to the Lakers in the summer. He missed Summer League with an ankle injury and then saw very limited minutes in the preseason before being waived and winding up back with South Bay.

The 23-year-old has gotten off to a solid start so far this season in the G League, averaging 20.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists while shooting 48.5% from the field in 17 games. That play earned him this opportunity with the Grizzlies, returning to Tennessee where he attended college at Vanderbilt.

This season has been a rough one for the Grizzlies with nearly all of their players getting injured, including Ja Morant being lost for the year with a shoulder issue. Given their lack of guard depth, Pippen may get an opportunity at some legit NBA rotation minutes in addition to playing for the G League team the season of the season.

Meanwhile, the South Bay Lakers now have an open roster spot and a lot of guard minutes to fill in their rotation in Pippen’s absence.

Report says Lakers will not be trading for Zach LaVine

As always, the focus for the Lakers is on putting together a team that is capable of winning a championship.

They may not be there as currently constructed, but that can be addressed ahead of next month’s NBA trade deadline. One player the Lakers have been linked to is Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, although the most recent report says that there is a zero percent chance of that happening.

