Lakers News: Section Of Figueroa Street Re-Named Kobe Bryant Blvd.
Los Angeles Lakers fans around the world continue to mourn the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven others who passed away in January. With Bryant’s 42nd birthday taking place on Sunday, and Kobe Bryant Day on Monday — or 8/24 — , plenty of tributes continue to be made.

Orange County joined in this year, officially making Aug. 24 “Mamba Day,” while Nike continues to release a series of Kobe V Protro sneakers — as well as a Mamba Edition jersey — to honor the late legend. This was coupled with a sizable donation to the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation.

In addition to all of these incredible gestures, the city of Los Angeles is going above and beyond by renaming a section of Figueroa Street to “Kobe Bryant Blvd.,” according to L.A. City Council President Herb J. Wesson:

This is perhaps one of the most moving gestures towards Bryant so far, and shows just how important he was to the city.

The section of Figueroa that is being renamed goes from Olympic to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. That three-mile stretch — which begins at L.A. Live and continues all the way to the corner where Banc of California Stadium and the L.A. Memorial Coliseum — is the pinnacle of Downtown Los Angeles. It bearing Bryant’s name is perfectly fitting.

Bryant will also join Chick Hearn and just the second Lakers legend to get a street named after him. However, Hearn – who is an all-time great in his own right – was given just one block of 11th Street just outside Staples Center. Getting almost three miles of one of the biggest streets in L.A. is a testament to all Bryant accomplished.

Nevertheless, Chick Hearn Court and Kobe Bryant Blvd. will now intersect.

Lakers to wear Black Mamba City Edition jerseys for Game 4

The Lakers will take part in their own tribute to Bryant when they face the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 of the first round.

Even though they haven’t been worn in several years, the Lakers will be wearing their Black Mamba City Edition jerseys to commemorate Bryant’s birthday and the beginning of Mamba Week.

