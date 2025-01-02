Lakers News: Shake Milton Details Difference Between JJ Redick As Teammate & Coach

The Los Angeles Lakers welcomed new guard Shake Milton on to the roster after a trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Milton has had the makings of a journeyman career in his first seven seasons, as the Lakers already represent his sixth team. But he was with his first team, the Philadelphia 76ers, for the first five years of his career.

Milton was selected with the No. 54 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks, but was a draft night trade to the 76ers for Kostas Antetokounmpo and Ray Spalding. And when he got to the 76ers in 2018, he shared a roster with veteran sharpshooter JJ Redick, who was in his 13th season and playing for his fourth team.

Redick retired two seasons later and did some years of media before being hired as the Lakers’ head coach prior to the 2024-25 season. Milton stayed in Philadelphia for a while before playing for several teams and ultimately landing with Redick’s Lakers.

Milton was asked about having Redick as a coach when they used to be teammates and the similarities that he sees between the coach and the player.

“Even when he was a player, I came in and I was a rookie I think when we were first teammates,” Milton said. “So even back then, I noticed that he was super about the details, just the way that he would work out and go about his business and be a professional. So who he is as a coach has translated extremely [well] just like that. So it’s pretty much the same. But yeah, it flows kind of the same and he’s a great coach because you can talk to him and he sees the game. He knows the game. You know what he’s looking for, you’re not wondering or he’s not leaving you guessing. So it’s great.”

One of the reasons the Lakers felt that Redick would be a good coach is because he was a player who played as recently as he did. He has as good an understanding as anyone how players in today’s game want to be coached, because less than five years ago he was one of those players.

And it seems Milton is reaffirming the decision for L.A. by speaking to the kind of coach and player that Redick is and was.

Shake Milton discusses what he can bring to Lakers

Now with the Lakers, Shake Milton becomes what is effectively a replacement in the rotation for D’Angelo Russell, although Austin Reaves is now likely to get the bulk of the ball-handling responsibilities.

It’s unclear exactly how much of Russell’s minutes Milton will take, but he is very confident on the play style he wants to bring to L.A.

“Just trying to be myself. Be versatile, be a playmaker, knock down 3s, guard the ball,” Milton said. “Just kind of be like a presence, especially in that second unit. Getting guys in the right spot and just being myself.”

