Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal Hosting Music & Comedy Event In Las Vegas To Benefit Foundation
Former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O’Neal became a household name as soon as he entered the NBA, taking the league by storm and winning four NBA championships in the process.

O’Neal was so dominant during his time in the league that he went as far to say that the 2002 NBA Finals against the New Jersey Nets was boring for him. It is comments like those that make O’Neal seem larger than life and that type of confidence and brashness has served him well in his post-basketball career.

Aside from his regular analyst role on TNT, O’Neal has also taken it upon himself to serve communities and their youth. Through the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation, he is hosting an event featuring musical and comedic guests and announced that tickets are on officially on sale:

In a statement, O’Neal expounded on “The Event” and what it hopes to accomplish via John Katsilometes of Las Vegas Review-Journal:

“I’m honored to have so many people in the Las Vegas community and beyond join our efforts to help under-served youth.” O’Neal said. “We are proud to create an inclusive event, one that everyone can be a part of, from the more approachable concert ticket options to the higher-priced table sponsorships. Together, we can provide opportunities and resources for the kids who need them the most.”

O’Neal spared no expenses with the headlines as Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg are all listed on the slate of musical performers. “The Event” will take place on Oct. 2 at the MGM Grand, with general admission concert tickets ranging from $125-$300. Table sponsorships are also available for $10,000-$75,000.

The Shaq Foundation was created to support underserved youths and partners with similar organizations such as the Boys & Girls Clubs and Communities in Schools. Anything with O’Neal’s name on it is sure to gain traction among the public, and it will be exciting to see how successful “The Event” ends up being.

Carmelo Anthony wins Social Justice Champion Award

Like O’Neal, Carmelo Anthony is doing his part to help the youth and those in need. For his charitable efforts, Anthony was awarded the NBA’s first Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award this past season.

