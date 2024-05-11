Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal Believes GOAT Conversation Is Between Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan & LeBron James
Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, Lakers

Up next

Author

The conversation on who is the greatest basketball player of all-time is one that will never die out as there will always be fans who believe certain people have that spot above all else. And for Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, one person who should always be in that conversation is his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate, the late, great Kobe Bryant.

Shaq has been consistent in his belief that Kobe belongs in the GOAT conversation and has spoken on this numerous times. The Lakers legend feels that it is unfair that certain people have leapfrogged Kobe in the eyes of many and feels that, at the very least, Bryant should be mentioned.

This was recently brought up again on The Big Podcast with Shaq as he had on ESPN analyst and potential Lakers coaching candidate JJ Redick. O’Neal would say that the only thing that bothers him is Kobe being excluded from the conversation as a whole behind Michael Jordan and LeBron James:

“The only thing I don’t like about the (GOAT) conversation is that they don’t put my boy’s name (Kobe) in it. If you’re gonna be throwing names around, you gotta have my boy’s name in it. That’s like saying, ‘What are the best luxury cars out there: Lexus or Beemer? You gotta put the Mercedes in there, too. Mike, LeBron, or Kobe, now y’all debate.”

What the GOAT debate often comes down to is people’s criteria for what makes someone the greatest. There is no set standard, it is simply what people prefer which is what leads to the most heated debates. During his Lakers career, Kobe reached a level that few thought was possible and Shaq got to witness much of his growth up close and personal, which is likely why he is so adamant about his inclusion in those debates.

No player has stayed at as a high a level for as long as James has, while Jordan fans often point to his perfect NBA Finals record as putting him a level above. But many would argue that skill-for-skill Kobe is at or above both of them. Regardless of who is in the conversation, the talks and debates will continue on for eternity.

Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal puts out diss track amidst beef with Shannon Sharpe

While Shaquille O’Neal is still vouching for his legendary teammate, that is not what most are talking about when it comes to the former Lakers center as he has been engaged in a bit of a feud with ESPN analyst Shannon Sharpe.

In fact, Shaq went as far as to drop a diss track on Instagram in the midst of the beef, which started after Sharpe claimed O’Neal was a little jealous of Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, who won his third MVP in four seasons.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

LeBron James Anthony Davis Lakers

Lakers News: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Mourn Death Of Famed Designer Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh, famed fashion designer and artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear, passed away on Nov. 28 after…

Lakers Injury News: Josh Hart Confident He’s Capable Of Playing Through Ankle Pain Against Nuggets

Josh Hart suffered a sprained ankle but was able to make a return in the 109-105 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers that wrapped up a three-game road trip. Originally listed…

Lakers News: Ivica Zubac Credits Teammates; Luke Walton Uncertain Of Potential Role Once JaVale McGee & Tyson Chandler Return

Originally the No. 32 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Ivica Zubac has seen limited minutes since a solid rookie season where he averaged 7.5 points and 4.2 rebounds. With JaVale McGee…

Lakers Nation Roundtable: Will The Lakers Surpass Last Year’s Win Total?

Last season was one of the worst in the history of the…