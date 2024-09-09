Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal Unveils Shaqalicious XL Gummy Candy Line

Los Angeles Lakers all-time great and Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is not only one of the best players to ever take the court in the NBA, he’s also an incredible and active entrepreneur in his post-playing career. He does remarkable work for Inside the NBA on TNT, but where he really makes his living is the business ventures he is routinely a part of.

O’Neal has been a part of all types of industries over the years, and is trying his hand in a completely new realm by putting his name in the candy aisle. O’Neal is releasing a new line of oversized gummy candies called Shaq-a-licious XL Gummies in partnership with the Hershey Company.

The Shaq-a-licious XL gummies are going to be released in two varieties. The first is the original flavor that will be molded after O’Neal’s face, and the second is a sour edition shaped like many of O’Neal’s great nicknames, including Diesel, the Big Cactus and the Big Shamrock.

“I’m just a big kid at heart. I love making people smile and having fun–that’s why I created Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies. So go ahead, bite my head off. Life’s too short not to have fun,” O’Neal said of the candy line.

O’Neal has had a hands-on role in every step of the process with this brand, from ideation to creation to distribution, ensuring that fans are getting something that came directly from Shaq’s mind.

The original candy features gummies in vibrant blue and purple packaging, and peach, berry punch and orange flavors, all delivered in bites of the legendary player’s head.

For those who desire a tangy kick, the sour edition boasts wild green and yellow packaging with gummies shaped like Shaq’s legendary nicknames, Diesel, The Big Cactus, and the Big Shamrock, in pineapple, mixed berry and watermelon flavors.

