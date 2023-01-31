Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal & Kevin Durant Exchange Blows On Twitter Following Rui Hachimura Trade
NBA Twitter never fails to entertain the basketball community. Even all-time greats like Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal and current Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant choose to chime in and make their beef public in order for the media and fans to get a laugh over the weekend.

The latest Twitter exchange between O’Neal and Durant began with the news of the Lakers acquiring former Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimurai n a deal that was finalized this past week. O’Neal commented on the deal, saying he wasn’t sure who Hachimura is because he doesn’t watch Wizards games, which prompted Durant to question his knowledge of the game:

The bold question from the two-time NBA champion sprouted a response from O’Neal, which included a diss of Durant’s hair as well as signing off as “THE BUS DRIVER,” which is a dig at Durant for never leading his own team to a championship:

Similar to his career, O’Neal wanted to dominate the Twitter exchange with Durant. Being one of the most decorated NBA players in history, the four-time NBA champion posted a picture of his career accomplishments as a response to Durant claiming he doesn’t know ball:

Even though it’s all in good fun, exchanges like these never fail to disappoint, entertain and spark conversation in the basketball community.

Davis liked what he saw from Hachimura in Lakers debut

The Lakers and their faithful fans had been curious as to what the teamd would play like when Anthony Davis is fully healthy. While the Lakers did get Davis back in Wednesday’s win over the San Antonio Spurs, L.A also saw the impact Hachimura had on the team in his debut.

Hachimura finished with 12 points and six rebounds in a win that swept the season series versus the Spurs. After the game, Davis was asked about what he saw in Hachimura during his team debut.

Davis went on to explain how he liked what he saw from his new teammates and believes he can provide versatility and scoring for a Lakers team that is looking to get back in the playoff picture.

