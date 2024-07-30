Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal Named Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Of The Year

Los Angeles Lakers great Shaquille O’Neal has been an ambassador for the game of basketball in the years since his retirement. And on Tuesday morning, it was announced that his impact is being rewarded in the form of the 2024 Muhammad Ali Humanitarian of the Year honor.

The 11th annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards, presented by the Muhammad Ali Center, takes place on Saturday, Nov. 9. The Center’s largest annual fundraiser incorporates two categories: Seasoned Awards, honoring individuals who have dedicated a significant portion of their lives to humanitarianism, and Six Core Principles Awards, presented to young adults 30 years of age or younger.

The Muhammad Ali Center gives out four Seasoned Awards: the Humanitarian of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Global Citizen and Kentucky Humanitarian. And O’Neal, the Lakers great and NBA Hall of Famer, is being given the Humanitarian of the Year award for his work to bring change in communities, especially among children.

“Philanthropically, Shaquille has raised millions of dollars for charity,” the Ali Center said in a press release. “He is a national spokesperson for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, of which his relationship dates back to his youth in New Jersey. He is also a member of the national Board of Directors for Communities in Schools.

“In 2019, Shaquille established The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation. The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation creates pathways for underserved youth to help them achieve their full potential. The Foundation works to instill hope and bring about change in communities, collectively shaping a brighter future for our children.”

O’Neal has done incredible work as a basketball player, forging a 19-year Hall of Fame career that included an MVP award, 15 All-Star selections, 14 All-NBA selections and four NBA championships, three with the Lakers. He continued his success in basketball after leaving the sport as a player.

He became a phenomenal broadcaster, most notably for his work with Inside the NBA on TNT. By all metrics, O’Neal is one of the greatest to ever grace a basketball court and one of the sport’s most impactful personalities.

But his accomplishments in the community, as the Ali Center lists above, go even farther to cement O’Neal’s legacy in the world. This award is simply the culmination of years of work to make the world a better place.

Lakers’ LeBron James hopes legacy goes beyond basketball

Lakers star LeBron James, another all-time great in basketball that has made great strides in his community, wants his legacy to go far beyond basketball when his playing career is over. He wants to be remembered for the impact he’s had on the world, including opening a school in Akron, Ohio.

