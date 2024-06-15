Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal Re-Releasing Singles From Rap Album ‘You Can’t Stop The Reign’

Legendary Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O’Neal isn’t only one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball, but also one of the greatest entertainers in sports history. Shaq not only dominated on the basketball court, but also dabbled in the entertainment world by starring in movies and releasing multiple hip-hop albums.

His third album, released after signing with the Lakers in 1996, was entitled ‘You Can’t Stop The Reign’ and the title track featured legendary rapper Notorious B.I.G. It was announced that this track would be re-released on June 14 on this year, with the full album eventually being re-released in the coming weeks.

“Originally released in 1996 during Shaq’s prominence in the league and transformational time in the hip-hop scene, the You Can’t Stop The Reign album was distributed by O’Neal’s own record label, TWIsM,” the press release noted. “The album paired the Big Man with some of the most iconic emcees of the time including The Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z and Mobb Deep, all of which are featured on the record. The title track, a nod to Shaq’s success on and off the court as well as the musical prowess of featured artist Biggie, became a Billboard Top 100 hit on the Hip-Hop/R&B Airplays and No.17 on the Official Dance Singles Chart.”

Following the release of this single, ‘Strait Playin’ (feat. Peter Gunz & DJ Quik) and ‘Legal Money’ (feat. Mobb Deep & Lord Tariq) will be released on June 21 while ‘No Love Lost’ (feat. Jay-Z & Lord Tariq) will be released on June 28 along with the album as a whole.

While many athletes delve into the music game, there are few who were actually successful and Shaq is one who can claim to have a certified platinum album and features from some true hip-hop legends. There is no doubt these re-releases will see great success and remind many of another one of O’Neal’s great skills.

Shaquille O’Neal pays homage to fellow Lakers legend Jerry West

Of course Shaquille O’Neal was convinced to sign with the Lakers by the great Jerry West, who was the team’s general manager at the time. Unfortunately, West recently passed away at 86 years old and Shaq paid his respects on Instagram.

O’Neal noted that he knew his life was changed from the moment he met West for the first time and that the Lakers legend told him upon signing his contract that they were about to do great things together. Shaq added that West was far more than just a basketball player and the logo of the NBA, but a truly great human being.

