Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal Says ‘The Last Dance’ Confirms Michael Jordan Is The Best Player Ever

Although the 2019-20 NBA season still finds itself in indefinite hiatus, the basketball world has at least been able to enjoy “The Last Dance,” a riveting 10-part docuseries covering Michael Jordan, the Chicago Bulls and their road to a sixth NBA championship.

With the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic keeping most of society at home, the program has provided some solace for fans and a reason for them to tune in every Sunday. It has been a smashing success, as millions have been watching every week and showing just how captivating those Bulls teams led by Jordan were.

While fans have been enjoying the series, several of Jordan’s contemporaries are reportedly not having fun reliving certain memories.

During an appearance on the “Dan Patrick Show,” it was relayed that Reggie Miller and Patrick Ewing have had negative reactions, while Shaquille O’Neal said the program has only reinforced the idea that Jordan is the greatest NBA player ever:

“I think it just solidifies the argument about who’s the best player ever. I think the fair thing to say is we should probably break it down by eras of who was the best player ever. But Michael Jordan by far, stuff that he’s done, I don’t see anybody being close to that. He’s a 10; there’s a lot of seven or eights out there, but not nines or 10s.”

Miller and Ewing were a victim of Jordan’s greatness during the 90s as each had they playoff battles with him but ultimately fell shot. The two are considered to NBA greats, but their legacies took a hit by not winning a championship, something Jordan had a hand in doing.

Of course, O’Neal and the Orlando Magic also had their share of trouble against Jordan’s Bulls.

The “GOAT” argument is one that often goes nowhere as everyone has different criteria that they abide by, but Jordan’s case is just as strong as anyone given his dominance for an entire decade. The six-time NBA champion was so far ahead of the competition at his peak and the fact that he never lost in the NBA Finals makes him almost a clear-cut lock as the best player ever.

In an era when the NBA is as deep and talented as it ever has been, Jordan’s feats and accolades stand the test of time. No matter how one looks at the “GOAT” conversation, Jordan is always near or at the top of the list and will likely stay there.