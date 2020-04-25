Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal Wishes He Talked To Kobe Bryant More

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal‘s tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers is perhaps one of the most memorable in NBA history, largely for the drama that clouded the championship seasons.

O’Neal and Bryant publicly reconciled years later, but their angst towards one another likely stopped them from winning upwards of five or six championships together.

Following the tragic passing of Bryant on January 26, O’Neal was very open about how it affected him. His willingness to speak so freely about the sadness he was feeling was appreciated by everybody, but added to the heartbreak of the situation as well.

While discussing his relationship with Bryant, O’Neal said he wishes he had spoken with him more frequently after their reconciliation, via “Sports Like a Boss” with Holly McPeak and Anne Marie Anderson:

“The reminder is.. that it makes me get into wish mode… Cuz listen, we respected each other. We’re friends. We’re not call everyday friends, but I wish that I had talk to him more, I wish I could’ve said ‘hey, how you doing’, I wish I could’ve said ‘hey, you know the Hall of Fame thing is coming up. You know you gonna be on that list’”

O’Neal reiterated that he doesn’t plan on watching the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony that will induct Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, and Bryant:

“I won’t even watch the hall of fame ceremony this year. I don’t want to see pictures and videos of him. I don’t. Congratulations to Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, and all those guys but listen I never thought, I never thought something like this would ever happen.”

O’Neal has said on multiple occasions that he would simply feel too sad if he tried to watch or attend Bryant’s induction and perhaps a part of it stems from his wish that they had been closer.

All sports fans witnessed them sit down and reconcile. However, fans never see what goes on behind closed doors and while O’Neal and Bryant were friends, it’s understandable that they wished they had a better relationship.