Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal Working On Documentary About Life

The Los Angeles Lakers have been fortunate to have been home to numerous NBA greats, but there was no quite like Shaquille O’Neal.

O’Neal signed with the Lakers in 1996 for a then-fortune of $120 million and changed the direction of the franchise after it had been struggling during its post “Showtime” era. With a young Kobe Bryant alongside him, O’Neal led Los Angeles to a three-peat and established the organization as the premier team in the league once again.

The center would go on to play several other teams after the Lakers, but his legacy as a basketball player is cemented. However, O’Neal succeeded off the court as well, becoming a successful businessman as well as continuing his education.

O’Neal has always had a larger-than-life persona, but his journey to get to where he is is a story worth telling and on an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, he revealed he is actually working on a project capturing his life story:

“I’m actually working on it now… I’m shooting a documentary with the great Peter Berg, it’s a four-part series.”

The big man also noted that he will be giving Berg full access to home footage as well as will be working on the soundtrack himself. O’Neal did not divulge many more details but did acknowledge the documentary will include never-before-seen footage, which makes the possibilities endless for the program.

O’Neal has offered peeks into his life before, previously appearing in ESPN’s reality series “Shaquille” and the documentary series “Shaq Life” that explores his off-court endeavors. Given that O’Neal is giving Berg access to his home videos and clips, the four-part series will probably explore O’Neal’s life from the very beginning up until present day and there should be no problem finding things to dive into given how much he has accomplished.

Any project that involves someone from the Laker family, the fan base absolutely eats it up and O’Neal’s upcoming documentary should be no different. It will be exciting to see what other details surface in the future.

Shaquille O’Neal wishes he had stayed with Lakers, Kobe Bryant

O’Neal and Bryant are arguably the greatest one-two punch in NBA history and it stands to reason that the duo could have won more titles had they stayed together. O’Neal admitted that he wished he had stayed in Los Angeles and Bryant, but instead it is one of the biggest what-ifs in basketball history.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!