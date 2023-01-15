Lakers News: Smush Parker Pursuing Career As NBA Official

How can any Los Angeles Lakers faithful fan not remember the notorious Smush Parker, who played for the Purple and Gold from 2005-2007. Known for his meme-like play and feud with Kobe Bryant, the undrafted guard made an impact in the eyes of the Lakers fanbase.

In both seasons as a member of the Lakers backcourt, Parker averaged 11 points on over 40% shooting from the field while starting in all but two games. Despite his numbers, Parker’s NBA career only lasted five seasons with his L.A stint being his last true NBA run.

However, it appears Packer’s not done working in the NBA. He took to social media to announce what he is currently pursuing in his post-professional basketball playing career, and it is a career nothing further from the game. Parker is working towards becoming an NBA Official and is already gaining experience as a referee, via Bleacher Report:

16-year NBA veteran Smush Parker is working towards a career as a NBA official 🙌 (via @SmushParker21, @madehoops) pic.twitter.com/rMJnk5YEUj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 10, 2023

Having NBA G League and overseas playing experience in addition to his NBA career certainly helps Parker to call a game with his knowledge and experience from multiple high levels of basketball.

No matter where Parker sits in the hearts of Lakers fans, the dedication he has to achieve his goal of becoming an NBA Official is something that everyone should be rooting for and would be fun to see if he eventually makes it.

Kendrick Nunn believes Max Christie is ‘special’

When reflecting on the first half of the Lakers 2022-23 season, one of the several positive takeaways is the experience rookie guard Max Christie has been gaining in 23 games with the Lakers so far.

The 2022 NBA second-round draft pick has been building chemistry and making a quality impression in the Lakers locker room with his desire to always learn every aspect of the game. Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn said that he believes Christie is ‘special’ and is making the steps necessary to keep improving as a player.

