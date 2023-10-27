Lakers News: Spectrum SportsNet Launches First Direct-To-Consumer Streaming Subscription Service

Spectrum SportsNet and the Los Angeles Lakers announced the launch of Spectrum SportsNet+, a direct-to-consumer streaming subscription service that will deliver a 24/7 feed of the Lakers’ official channel, including live games and behind-the-scenes content, to sports enthusiasts.

This service is for fans in the Lakers’ regional coverage territory of Southern California, Hawaii and Southern Nevada that do not have a cable service to provide them Spectrum SportsNet. These areas are blacked out for Laker games so fans cannot utilize NBA League Pass.

Spectrum SportsNet+ will $19.99 per month or $179.99 for the season. Additionally, existing Spectrum, DIRECTV and Cox pay TV customers who have access to Spectrum SportsNet programming will be able to watch the channel on Spectrum SportsNet app at no additional cost and with authenticated access to Spectrum SportsNet+.

“With the start of the NBA regular season, the launch of Spectrum SportsNet+ will allow even more fans to enjoy live Lakers games and in-depth, unique coverage of their favorite team, with or without a pay TV subscription,” said Dan Finnerty, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Spectrum Sports. “By offering a variety of packages, we’re giving fans more choice and flexibility and taking another step towards evolving the Regional Sports Network model in this new era of sports viewing.”

Fans can now purchase a Spectrum SportsNet+ subscription at NBA.com/SportsNet and devices that the service can be watched on the NBA app and NBA.com, which can be viewed on iPhone, iPad, Roku, Android mobile, Android TV, Amazon Fire, Hisense, PlayStation and Xbox.

“This new service gives Lakers fans another way to watch their favorite team in action on the court,” said Tim Harris, President of Business Operations, Los Angeles Lakers. “The launch of Spectrum SportsNet+ brings the premium, in-depth coverage, analysis and behind-the-scenes content to more fans across the region, allowing us to reach more people every day and grow the next generation of Lakers fans.”

Spectrum SportsNet is in its 12th season as the official broadcast partner of the Lakers and will continue to provide outstanding coverage including pregame shows 60 minutes before every game as well as postgame coverage and behind-the-scenes access with Backstage: Lakers.

Backstage: Lakers returns on Sunday night

Speaking of Backstage: Lakers, the Emmy Award winning program will be returning for another season starting Sunday night following the postgame show after the Lakers’ game against the Sacramento Kings.

The first episode will document the Lakers’ annual Media Day and the first practices of training camp with a sneak peek available for viewing HERE.

