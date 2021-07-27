Lakers News: Spectrum SportsNet Wins Multiple LA Emmys

Spectrum SportsNet has been the home of the Los Angeles Lakers for some time now and the people at the network do more than just broadcast games for the team. The specials and documentaries put together by the network are outstanding and now the folks at Spectrum have been recognized for their work.

The annual LA Emmys recognize the efforts of the television industry around the Los Angeles area, and Spectrum SportsNet found themselves on the receiving end of numerous awards.

According to the Television Academy, Spectrum SportsNet won an award for best live broadcast for their studio show Access SportsNet Lakers:

The #LAEmmys for Sports Series, Live Broadcast goes to the team at Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) for “Access SportsNet Lakers.” pic.twitter.com/P7y62pPfyC — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 25, 2021

But that was only the beginning as Spectrum SportsNet also won a pair of awards for the pre-game ceremony of the Lakers’ first game following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant as well as live coverage of the game itself:

The #LAEmmys for Live Special Events, Programming goes to the team at @SpectrumSN for “Kobe Bryant Pregame Ceremony”. pic.twitter.com/MLrNJyd9nX — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 25, 2021

The #LAEmmys for Live Sports Coverage goes to the team at Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) for “Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers.” pic.twitter.com/KdDYcaheba — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 25, 2021

Lastly, Spectrum Sportsnet also won an LA Emmy for best sports special for its “Leave A Legacy” documentary on the story of the 2019-20 Lakers season:

The #LAEmmys for Sports Special goes to the team at Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) for “Leave A Legacy: The 2019-2020 Lakers Season.” pic.twitter.com/q5FZxUHXhZ — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 25, 2021

There is a lot of work that goes into making these live shows, specials, and documentaries and the quality that they provide is truly top-notch. Getting recognized and rewarded for that work is well deserved for that crew as they do outstanding things at all levels.

Lakers launch ‘In The Paint’ art program to support BIPOC Community

The Lakers have long been about supporting their community and this latest venture is another way to do exactly that. The franchise launched ‘In The Paint,’ an art program to help support the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color)community.

Lakers President of Business Operations Tim Harris believes it is a good step to take. “We recognized that we needed to do more to support and shine a spotlight on all the amazing BIPOC artists in our local community,” said Harris.

“The In The Paint program will not only highlight the works of these talented artists but also provide them with the necessary tools, as well as mentorship, needed in order to succeed.”

