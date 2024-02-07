Lakers News: Spectrum SportsNet’s Full Day Of Kobe Bryant Programming Ahead Of Statue Unveiling

Spectrum SportsNet announced a full day of Kobe Bryant-related programming on Thursday ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers unveiling a statue honoring the late legend. From 9:00 a.m. PT until two hours before tipoff of the Lakers against the Denver Nuggets, Spectrum SportsNet will be playing something related to the career of the Hall of Fame superstar.

It all begins at 9:00 a.m. PT when Spectrum SportsNet plays an episode of their Top 10 series detailing the 10 best 50-point performances by Bryant. Kobe reached the 50-point mark 25 times, the third-most in NBA history, meaning they have plenty of performances to choose from. This will undoubtedly include the 81-point game, 62 in three quarters against the Dallas Mavericks and 61 at Madison Square Garden, among others.

That runs for one hour until a Bryant-themed episode of Backstage Lakers begins at 10:00 a.m. PT. At 10:30, there is an episode of Access SportsNet, which is a list of more great Bryant moments. This is followed by another Top 10 episode of Bryant’s best moments at 11:00.

At 12:00 p.m. PT, Spectrum SportsNet airs “Backstage Lakers: Remembering Kobe” in their first true tribute episode to the late legend. That episode is likely to discuss the memorial service, L.A.’s first game after his death and plenty more.

At 12:30, the channel is devoting two hours to a replay of Bryant’s final NBA game against the Utah Jazz when he scored 60 points in a historic farewell performance. At 2:30, “Backstage Lakers: The Kobe Interview” airs.

Join us this Thursday on 𝟐.𝟖.𝟐𝟒 starting at 9AM for a full day of 𝐊𝐎𝐁𝐄 programming leading up to the statue unveiling ceremony on Spectrum SportsNet. 💜🐍 pic.twitter.com/UtKtkoYoNI — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) February 5, 2024

That is when the day’s official programming begins. A live countdown show for the statue unveiling begins at 3:00 and will run for 30 minutes until the official ceremony begins at 3:30. There will be a live wrap-up from the ceremony at 4:30, closing out eight hours of Bryant programming and two hours of live footage from Crypto.com Arena.

Anthony Davis: Kobe Bryant meant a lot to me

Anthony Davis is one of the few people on the current Lakers roster who had a personal relationship with Bryant. Davis and Bryant built their relationship during their time on Team USA together, and the big man expressed what the Hall of Fame shooting guard meant to him:

“It’s obviously gonna mean a lot. He meant a lot to me as a big brother, mentor. I kind of started I guess my career alongside him in the Olympics kind of just being under his wing, teaching me the game, teaching me about life and everything. So it will be a cool moment obviously to see that but then kind of reliving it again in a sense, so I don’t know. Emotions are gonna be high for me, for sure. But it will be a cool thing to have that statue outside.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!