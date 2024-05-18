Lakers News: Spencer & Austin Reaves Hosting Basketball Camps In Arkansas

It was an eventful third NBA season for Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, who was already coming off a busy summer with a long postseason run, contract extension, the FIBA World Cup and then preparing for the 2023-24 season. Despite some offensive struggles, Reaves maintained a productive level of play and continued to prove he is a valuable piece to the team.

Thankfully, he now gets a chance to relax and decompress from a chaotic handful of months, allowing the 25-year-old to make sure he is ready to roll for next year as L.A. looks to bounce back after an early departure from the playoffs.

However, there is a lot of downtime throughout an offseason, which is an opportunity for Reaves to go back home to Newark, Arkansas and spend time with family. Additionally, Austin and his brother Spencer recently announced the third annual Reaves Brothers Basketball Camp in their home state, which could create a massive turnout:

I know most of my followers are probably from LA but just wanted to share the sign up link for the camps Austin and I are putting together this summer in Arkansas! We just want to get the word out there to as many people as possible 👌🏼🤞🏼 https://t.co/5EIM5QX8QL — Spencer Reaves (@SpencerReaves31) May 2, 2024

There are three separate camps with the first one taking place on June 19-20 at Valley View High School. The cost is $200, $100 when registering and $100 at the door. Campers include third-sixth grade from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. then seventh-12th grade at 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Spots are indeed filling up fast as Valley View and Cabot Freshman Academy from June 21 to June 22 are the only available options, the third session is sold out. This is a great opportunity for those growing into basketball to learn from Austin and Spencer, who are professionals.

As Austin continues to grow as a Laker, these camps should become a tradition in both Arkansas and Los Angeles, which is great for community building. There is a lot for the Reaves brothers to share with campers in terms of basketball skills, but also their journey of becoming professional players, creating a one-of-one opportunity that could inspire a new generation of hoopers.

People looking to register for one of the camps can do so HERE.

Austin Reaves records hole-in-one while playing simulated golf with D’Angelo Russell

Since being eliminated from the postseason, it gave some extra time for Austin Reaves to hit the golf course, which is a known hobby of his. A video recently surfaced of him getting a hole-in-one while playing simulated golf and celebrating with teammate D’Angelo Russell.

