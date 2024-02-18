Lakers News: Spencer Dinwiddie Reveals Reasoning Behind $1 Championship Bonus

The Los Angeles Lakers signed arguably the best available player on the buyout market in point guard Spencer Dinwiddie. The 10-year veteran is a reliable solid point guard who brings a lot to the table and could make a big impact for the Lakers down the stretch of this season.

The Lakers were able to give Dinwiddie a bit more money than other teams, which helped in his decision, as did the fact that he would be returning to where he grew up as a Southern California native. But there was also an interesting bonus added to his contract as well.

Players having bonuses is normal, but Dinwiddie’s contract included a bonus of $1 if the Lakers were to win a championship. Some were confused by this revelation, but Dinwiddie revealed that it began years ago and is now something he and his agent bond over.

“So in my last deal, there was a series of bonuses tied to the ring and stuff like that, one of those being a $1 championship bonus,” Dinwiddie revealed. “A lot of people thought it was funny at the time because I was signed to the Wizards, but me and [Jason] Glushon basically made a deal that we were gonna keep it with whatever deal I signed, if possible, going forward.

“It’s kind of like just a thing that me and him bond over. Now I’m actually on a team that has championship aspirations so people are like why the hell would you do $1? But it has more to do with me and my agent than anything monetary.”

Such a small bonus because he was playing on a Wizards team that had no real title aspirations is pretty funny, but it speaks to the relationship between Dinwiddie and his agent that the two have kept it going ever since. Players and agents tend to be very close and this is simply something between those two.

Now Dinwiddie will focus on making that championship happen with the Lakers and maybe if it is accomplished, they’ll work out a bigger bonus in the next contract.

Spencer Dinwiddie appreciated fan reception in Lakers debut

Spencer Dinwiddie only recently joined the Lakers and made his debut in front of his home fans earlier this week. He received an excellent ovation and was extremely grateful for the cheers he received from the Lakers fans.

“That was fire, that was elite,” Dinwiddie said. “Obviously, you always wanna play in front of your home city, you always wanna have the crowd behind you. There’s nothing like this fanbase. With the winning history and culture, obviously they have high standards and know what to expect and hopefully we live up to that.”

