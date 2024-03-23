Lakers News: Spencer Dinwiddie Working To Be More Efficient With His Limited Touches

The Los Angeles Lakers added veteran guard Spencer Dinwiddie on the buyout market this season, providing the team with a reliable and versatile option in the backcourt off the bench. Dinwiddie has struggled to really find his niche so far, but he has been playing better as of late.

On Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, Dinwiddie had his best offensive game in a Lakers uniform as he knocked down three 3-pointers to finish with 11 points and two assists in L.A.’s win.

Afterward, Dinwiddie deferred the majority of credit to LeBron James finding him. “I mean, for the most part, LeBron did a good job of hitting me for the catch-and-shoot 3s,” Dinwiddie said. “The big one was I think in the fourth on the skip pass.

“But yeah, I was fortunate enough to knock those down and then basically on the drive that I got some free throws on, it was because Maxey was doing the same thing on the other end. So when I was kind of politicking with the refs, they were like ‘if you did the same thing, you’ll get it too.’ I said ‘watch’ and did it the next time down. So that’s really all that happened. They found me for a couple good 3s, I was fortunate enough to make them and that was kind of the exchange for that play.”

This is a different role for Dinwiddie as he has normally had the ball in his hands far more than he sees it with the Lakers. As such, the veteran is working on being more efficient with the touches he does receive.

“Yeah, I’m trying to,” Dinwiddie added. “I think overall, as much as I find my niche and continue to find those extra possessions, I will be able to grab a couple more here and there.

“It wasn’t like a huge change in volume, it wasn’t like I ran 20 to 30 pick-and-rolls or something like that. But yeah, I was glad to get some more possessions and also tried to be as efficient as I possibly can and hopefully my offense can match my defense.”

What was important on this night was that Dinwiddie looked to be in a good offensive rhythm. And as for what can help keep him in a good rhythm, the veteran was pretty blunt. “Shit, the ball (laughs),” Dinwiddie noted. “Again, in my entire career, I’ve always been a high usage guy, right? So if you give me the ball and a lot of the NBA runs similar plays, I think the nuance tends to be the spacing and where specific guys like the ball.

“I think I’m kind of getting a hang for where Rui wants the rock, where AD wants the rock, things like that. So after that, you just need to get the possessions, to be honest. I’ve been doing it a long time, it’s not like I’m in my third year in the league or something like that.”

Dinwiddie’s current usage rate with the Lakers is exactly half of his career average so it is quite the adjustment for him. But he is willing to make that adjustment and do whatever the Lakers need for him in order to win.

Spencer Dinwiddie also took time out to clarify previous comments he made and ensured everyone that he is happy with his role on the Lakers.

“And again, when I meant the comments about roles and things like that, I know it kind of went viral the other day, but I’m happy,” Dinwiddie said. “I understood coming here that I was coming to a set in stone team so I wasn’t making that comment from a standpoint of being upset or anything like that.

“I really was just saying like hey, like, don’t think Spencer ain’t there. But if you want that guy, then that’s what needs to happen. If not, I’m also perfectly comfortable in this role as well.”

