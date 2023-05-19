Lakers News: Spurs Forward Jeremy Sochan Calls Out LeBron James’ Flopping

While the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James were fighting for a win in Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan wanted to join in on the fun.

The 19-year-old is coming off a rookie season where he averaged 11 points and five rebounds per game. He scored in double digits in three of the four games against the Lakers this season, though San Antonio lost all of those matchups. Sochan ended up making the All-Rookie Second Team.

The Spurs tanked the season, losing 60 games. However, they were rewarded with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and presumably will take Victor Wembanyama, one of the most highly touted prospects in NBA history.

Therefore, maybe Sochan was on a high when he tweeted his thoughts about LeBron during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday:

Why does ‘King’ James flop so much? — Jeremy Sochan (@JeremySochan) May 19, 2023

This isn’t the first, nor the last, time a player will come after LeBron. And if there’s one consistency in those moments it’s that it almost always backfires.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks famously poked James during their first-round series with LeBron responding once the Lakers eliminated Memphis. Brooks ended up averaging 10 points during the series and averaging 31% from the field.

Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin said after getting drafted last year that LeBron has to show him he’s better than him. James had at least 20 points in two meetings against Mathurin this season, who ended up mentioning how much of an honor it was to play against him.

Though the two haven’t played since Sochan accused LeBron of flopping, he had his number during the regular season. James had 20-plus in every game against the Spurs this season, including a 39-point explosion in Nov. 2022.

The King likely didn’t catch Sochan’s stray on Twitter, but it’s a shot from the rookie that historically has a low hit rate. LeBron could come out with extra motivation the next time he faces Sochan, especially if the No. 1 pick in Wembanyama is right next to him.

LeBron believes the Lakers still have opportunity against the Nuggets

There may not be a better person to have when down 2-0 in a series than LeBron James. He’s faced this deficit eight times in his career, coming back to win three times, including twice in the Conference Finals.

That type of experience can prove to be beneficial for the Lakers. LeBron said an opportunity to advance is still there for the Lakers, however, they must come out with desperation in Game 3.

