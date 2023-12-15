Lakers News: Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Studied Anthony Davis Before Coming To NBA

Wednesday was the first time the Los Angeles Lakers got a look at San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama, one of the greatest prospects to enter the league in recent memory.

Heading into this matchup, it was going to be entertaining to watch Anthony Davis go toe-to-toe with Wembanyama and they certainly did not disappoint. Without LeBron James, Davis had to lead the charge for the Lakers and he did that by putting up 37 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Wembanyama countered with 30 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and six blocks.

Both big men shot well; Davis was 13-for-23 from the field and Wembanyama was 11-for-21, 4-for-5 from 3-point range as well. The Spurs rookie led a 45-point fourth-quarter surge by hitting two late 3s to get the Lakers on their heels.

While L.A. was able to escape with a 122-119 win, San Antonio should be confident heading into their rematch on Friday. Wembanyama spoke about his matchup with Davis after the game and is looking forward to matching up with him for years to come after studying him before coming to the league, via the Spurs’ YouTube:

“It’s a great experience. He’s somebody I’ve studied a little bit in the past. Great player of course, and I’m glad I’m going to be able to play so much more times against him.”

Wednesday’s matchup will be one Wemby will not forget, while Davis had moments of overpowering him, he was able to get back on the other end by scoring an efficient 30 points. Assuming Wembanyama will put on more muscle and get stronger, he will be able to be just as dominant as the Lakers’ big man.

While it’s only Wembanyama’s rookie year, his upside is truly tremendous and shares the same elite-level rim protection as Davis, showcasing some Defensive Player of the Year potential. The rookie has an 8-foot wingspan, making it hard for players to attack the paint as he is a great help side defender.

As the early favorite for Rookie of the Year, Wembanyama is now averaging 3 blocks on the year after Wednesday’s game, which is impressive 22 games into his career. Friday has the making of more great individual performances from both Davis and Wembanyama as the Spurs are looking to snap their 18-game losing streak.

Davis gives advice to Wembanyama on dealing with outside pressure

Leading up to the NBA Draft lottery, there were a lot of teams hoping to land the No. 1 pick to land Wembanyama, who is a one-of-a-kind prospect that can truly kickstart a franchise. Before matching up with him, Davis offered some advice to the rookie on how to deal with outside pressure as he garnered a lot of media attention leading up to getting drafted.

