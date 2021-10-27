Lakers News: Squid Game Creator Responds To LeBron James’ Criticism Of Season 1 Ending

Right before the start of training camp, there is always a lull that makes it difficult for fans to get by without live basketball games.

Fortunately, people around the world had Netflix’s hit show Squid Game to pass the time before the 2021-22 season began. The Korean-made show has become a cultural phenomenon for its premise and acting and has even gotten the attention of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

James revealed that he finished season 1 of Squid Game and offered his assessment of the finale. “Yeah, I did finish it,” James said after a recent game. “I didn’t like the ending though. I know they start it off with a Season 2, but, like, get on the f—— flight and go see your daughter, bro. Like, what are you doing?”

While his comments were probably more tongue-in-cheek than serious, it seemed to draw the ire of Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk, who shot back in an interview with The Guardian:

“Have you seen Space Jam 2?” he asks. Not all the way through, I reply. “LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending.’”

James apparently saw Dong-hyuk’s response and posted his reaction:

This can’t be real right??!! I hope not 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/IGbqEvFGud — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 26, 2021

It is an interesting exchange, to say the least, though James is no stranger from hearing comments like these given his stature both in the sports and media world. James did not sound like he was being overly critical of the show’s season one ending, though perhaps it is hard to parse out when not watching his media availability.

Either way, James has more important things to worry about, primarily righting the Lakers ship and getting them back on track toward contending for a title.

Lakers expecting a lot from LeBron James-Russell Westbrook pick-and-roll

Down the stretch of their win against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Lakers halfcourt offense featured Russell Westbrook and James in the pick-and-roll. It was a fruitful action that allowed L.A. to score several times and it sounds like the team is expecting that to be a pet play going forward.

