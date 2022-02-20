Lakers News: Stanley Johnson Wants To Work Out With Metta World Peace
Stanley Johnson’s history with the Los Angeles Lakers dates way back before he signed with the team earlier this year.

The Lakers’ coaching staff had been familiar with the 25-year-old forward before he joined the team on his first 10-day contract in December 2021. Johnson worked on his jump shot with Lakers assistant Mike Penberthy in 2018-19 when he served as the New Orleans Pelicans’ shooting coach.

And he played for the South Bay Lakers in the G League last year, coached by another of Frank Vogel’s assistants, Miles Simon.

Johnson continues strengthening his ties with the franchise, as he recently tweeted he would love to work out with Lakers great Metta World Peace:

Johnson penned a two-year contract with the Lakers in January, making his dream come true. He grew up admiring L.A. in his childhood, saying that watching the team play made him “fall in love with basketball.”

The forward also said he imagined himself wearing a purple and gold jersey when dreaming about his NBA career.

Frank Vogel says Johnson’s been ‘breath of fresh air’

Head coach Frank Vogel has praised Johnson countless times since the forward arrived in L.A. Most recently, Vogel emphasized how well the Arizona alum complements the veteran Lakers team.

“Stanley’s been a breath of fresh air for us since he got here with how hard he plays, the physicality that he plays with, and like I said, is a great compliment to our vets,” Vogel said of Johnson.

