Lakers News: Staples Center Announces New Health & Safety Guidelines For In-Person Attendance

For the first time this season, the Los Angeles Lakers are set to welcome fans back in attendance in Staples Center beginning April 15 against the Boston Celtics, and the arena released new health and safety guidelines to adhere to.

With coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in California declining and the number of vaccinated individuals rising, the Lakers, along with the other three NBA teams in the state, began to make plans for in-person attendance, something they hadn’t permitted all season for safety measures.

For the contest against the Celtics Thursday night, there will be about 2,000 fans in attendance to maintain limited capacity, and that figure may possibly increase the further the days move along if no setbacks materialize.

As part of the guidelines, Staples Center is requiring proof of health verification for anyone with tickets for the specific game. The verification includes showing a photo I.D. and one of either a proof of full vaccination — which occurs two weeks after your final dose — or a negative coronavirus (COVID-19) test result within 72 hours of when the event is scheduled.

Before entering, guests with tickets are asked to have their tickets ready on their mobile devices.

When inside the building, a face covering is required for anyone over the age of two and must cover both the nose and mouth interminably. The arena does not allow gaiters, bandanas or coverings with exhalation vents for additional safety precautions. If donning a face shield, a covering must also be on inside it. If a guest is unable to wear the proper covering, they will not be granted access to the event.

Social distancing of six feet between individuals not from the same household is also required, and the arena will have spacing indicators and signage spread throughout the interior to remind and help maintain that distance.

Also scattered throughout the building are touchless hand sanitizing stations, faucets, paper towel dispensers and soap dispensers. Staples Center recommends cleaning your hands often for 20 seconds.

The venue is also forbidding bags and purses, regardless of the size. Examples include backpacks, clutches, totes, clear bags and camera bags. However, wallets with chains or straps are permitted.

Staples Center is also going cashless, so cash is no longer allowed. However, debit and credit cards are allowed, along with contactless and mobile payment methods. If those aren’t possible, the arena has “Cash to Card” conversion kiosks available around the building and are free to use.

If planning to order any food or drinks, you will have to utilize the QR code provided at the concession stand or at your seat. A text message will be sent when the order is prepared. Then you must head to the pickup location to receive your meal and consume it at a designated eating area located in the building, but not at your seat. No food or beverages are allowed in the seating area.

Staples Center also prohibits smoking as a smoke-free venue.

Lakers unveiling 2019-20 championship banner in Staples Center May 12

Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss recently announced the big date for when the franchise can finally witness the most recent collection to the already impressive room of accolades.

The Lakers will unveil the championship banner won during the Orlando bubble on May 12 when the Houston Rockets come into Staples Center.

Buss cited the fans returning to the arena as one of the chief reasons for the highly anticipated announcement.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!