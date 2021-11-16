Lakers News: Staples Center To Be Renamed Crypto.com Arena
Staples Center, Lakers
Apr 15, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; General view of star plaza and the statue of Magic Johnson pictured at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Author

In 1999, the Los Angeles Lakers officially moved from The Forum to a brand new arena called Staples Center. It was state-of-the-art and marked a new beginning for the storied franchise that saw much success in Inglewood.

It appears times are changing once again for Lakers and the two other tenants of Staples Center, with a name change coming for the building with so many incredible memories for the Purple and Gold, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Although the L.A. Clippers are ironically on the verge of moving to Inglewood in the next few years with a brand new arena being built for the team near The Forum, the Lakers have no plans of moving anytime soon. The franchise recently agreed to stay in downtown Los Angeles at the newly named Crypto.com Arena with a lengthy extension.

The Lakers will play at Crypto.com Arena at least through 2041, meaning this name will become commonplace for fans of the Purple and Gold for quite some time. It’ll be interesting to see how the name is embraced by the adoring fans that have seen six championship banners raised into the rafters of Staples Center.

In the meantime, the Lakers begin a five-game road trip starting with a showdown against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

