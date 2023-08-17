Lakers News: Stephen A. Smith Tells Story Of Rich Paul Taking Offense To Him Having LeBron James Second In GOAT Debate

The GOAT debate has been heating up recently with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James racking up more and more accolade while still playing at a high level 20 seasons into his career. The usual contenders for the No. 1 spot for greatest of all time are James and Michael Jordan, both of which you can make a case for.

While this debate can be a fun one to have due to the varying viewpoints, arguments and opinions, things can get messy fast due to personal biases. For example, it is a presumably impossible task to convert someone who thinks Jordan is the best all-time to thinking James is the best.

Again, there is no right or wrong answer, but the discourse can get out of hand and be counter-productive. Everyone has their respective greatest of all-time and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith shared a story on ‘Podcast P with Paul George’ of telling LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, that Jordan is his No. 1 player of all-time and he took it offensive to it, via ClutchPoints:

"I got [LeBron James] as the 2nd best player in the history of basketball… I said [to Rich Paul] 'you act like that's an insult.' This dude [says] 'it is an insult.'… I said 'get the f*ck out of my face.'" —Stephen A. Smith (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/Nsa13KYB5t — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 15, 2023

NBA fans have grown up in different eras, so you have some fans who grew up watching Jordan and some who grew up watching James. For younger fans, it is easy to say that James is their GOAT due to watching him for years on end and weren’t able to witness Jordan’s legacy. Regardless, these are two players who are at the mountaintop of the best that the NBA has ever seen.

Father Time has yet to catch up to James and it is simply remarkable to see a guy still playing at a high level heading into his 21st season and potentially a couple more. Instead of debating if he is better than Jordan, it would be great if fans could just appreciate what James is still able to do at his age considering it will only last a little longer.

