Lakers News: Stephen Curry Calls Himself Best Point Guard Ever Over Magic Johnson

When arguing the best players of all-time at each position, it usually comes down to a couple of players who can stake claim as the best ever. When it comes to point guard, the argument mostly comes down to Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson and Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

Magic, of course, revolutionized the position in the 1980s with his size and unmatched passing ability. He led the ‘Showtime’ Lakers to five NBA Championships while winning three regular season MVPs in his storied career. Likewise, Curry shooting ability completely changed how basketball is played today and the two-time MVP has won four NBA Championships himself.

Curry recently made an appearance on the Gilbert Arenas Show and was asked whether he thinks he is the best point guard of all-time and Curry responded that he feels he is before the two went into a discussion on why that is the case:

.@StephenCurry30 SAID HE’S THE BEST POINT GUARD EVER. 👀🔥 HIS WORDS. NOT MINE. 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/SYgQHlQwr2 — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) August 21, 2023

Any player who has reached the level that Curry has can only do so by having absolute confidence and belief in themself. Curry placing himself at the top of the point guard list should be expected and regardless of whether someone thinks Johnson remains the greatest, there is no doubt that Curry has an argument.

As was pointed out by both Curry and Arenas, the next generation of basketball players are all trying to emulate Curry in a way that was simply not possible with Magic. Of course, the reason it isn’t possible was that Johnson was such a one-of-a-kind player and 6’9 point guards just don’t come around very often. But Magic can lay claim to being one of the main reasons basketball became popular as he and the Lakers’ rivalry with Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics boosted ratings for the game throughout the decade and it would only grow from there.

Both Magic and Curry are two of the greatest players to ever step foot on an NBA court and there are great arguments for each of them being the greatest point guard ever. Many will agree with Curry putting himself at the top while others will fight for the Lakers legend, but that is what makes debating this sport so excellent.

