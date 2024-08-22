Lakers News: Stephen Curry & LeBron James Fuel Speculation With Instagram Post
Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) and guard LeBron James (6) celebrate after defeating France in the men’s basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry have been rivals for the last decade, but that changed this summer when they finally team up on Team USA during the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The James and Curry duo was as dominant as anyone could have expected, leading USA to the gold medal with clutch shot after clutch shot in the medal rounds. Both James and Curry were named to FIBA’s Olympics All-Star Five with the former being named MVP of the tournament.

But now that the Olympics are over, James and Curry face the sobering thoughts of going back to their NBA teams where they both likely do not have enough help to compete for a championship this season despite still playing at a very high level.

While it likely will never happen, the possibility of James and Curry teaming up in the NBA has naturally been floated around since they played together in Paris. And the duo only added fuel to the fire by teaming up for an Instagram post celebrating their gold medal:

To add even more to it, Curry removed “guard for the Warriors” from his bio:

It’s no surprise that this got Lakers fans excited as adding Curry to the James and Anthony Davis duo would make them the favorites to win it all this season.

At the end of the day though, the Lakers don’t really have anything that would intrigue the Warriors in a potential trade package if they were to entertain dealing the biggest star their franchise has ever seen.

And the Warriors have already unsuccessfully tried to trade for James once, so it seems that the two superstars were just having a little fun on social media and there isn’t really anything to read into their posts.

Stephen Curry admits he had ‘healthy resentment’ for LeBron James

LeBron James and Stephen Curry being teammates in the NBA would certainly take some getting used to considering they have been rivals for so many years.

In fact, before teaming up on Team USA this summer, Curry admitted to having a ‘healthy resentment’ towards James when they were meeting in the NBA Finals year after year.

“It was like a healthy resentment of somebody that’s standing in your way,” Curry said. “But through it all, like there’s obviously the utmost respect for who he is as a person and a player and like how good he is and the challenge of trying to beat him and trying to solve that problem every year.”

