Lakers News: Stephen Curry Lists Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson & Shaquille O’Neal In All-Time Starting 5

It is one of the favorite activities for both NBA stars and fans alike to list out their all-time starting lineup. With the Los Angeles Lakers’ history of all-time greats wearing the purple and gold, it is basically a given that one if not multiple legends will be on the list. And that was certainly the case with Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

One of the greatest players of this generation and someone who has truly changed the game of basketball, Curry will find himself on plenty of these all-time starting lineups for a number of people as well. But for the sake of his own, he chose to leave himself off, however the Lakers were strongly represented.

Curry revealed his all-time starting five, which included three Lakers legends in Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and Magic Johnson, along with Michael Jordan and Tim Duncan, via ClutchPoints:

Stephen Curry's all-time starting 5: C: Shaquille O'Neal

PF: Tim Duncan

SF: Kobe Bryant

SG: Michael Jordan

It is a difficult lineup to argue as all five of Curry’s selections are in the top-10 players of all-time for most who follow the game of basketball. The Lakers’ representation is expected and funny enough, even a couple of players who could be replaced would likely be replaced with other Lakers legends.

O’Neal is the most dominant force the NBA has ever seen, but Curry easily could have gone with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the center spot. Likewise, Bryant at the small forward could have been taken by current Lakers superstar LeBron James. And it surely brought many Lakers fans joy to see Curry change his mind on Larry Bird and replace him with Kobe.

All in all, this is a fun exercise just to see how the NBA superstars themselves rank the other greats. Curry has his group and the purple and gold is everywhere across it.

Lakers’ Austin Reaves says guarding Stephen Curry in the playoffs was ‘hell’

The current Lakers are very familiar with everything Curry brings to the table, especially after their second-round playoff series. The Lakers were victorious, but Austin Reaves may have nightmares about having to chase Curry around.

The Lakers guard called it ‘hell’ having to guard Curry during that playoff series, noting how his movement off the ball never allows you to relax. Reaves also credited that defensive effort with sapping his legs in the first two games, causing him to struggle offensively.

