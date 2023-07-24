Lakers News: Colin Castleton Enjoyed First Summer League Experience

Going into Summer League, much of the focus for the Los Angeles Lakers was on second-year guard Max Christie and the team’s 2023 draft picks Jalen Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis. But once the games were finished, one of the most talked about players was undrafted center Colin Castleton, whom the team signed to a two-way contract after the draft concluded.

In five games in Las Vegas, Castleton showed off his outstanding skill level, averaging 13.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 51% from the field and 81% from the free throw line. It was an impressive showing in Castleton’s first taste of NBA action and the big man told Lakers Nation’s own Trevor Lane that it was a good experience overall.

“Yea, definitely unique, it’s just different because it’s in Vegas,” Castleton said. “Never really played basketball out there like games or anything, but it’s cool because everybody comes together to one city and just watches all the NBA teams and all the new rookie guys that everybody’s looking forward to watching.

“And it’s cool just being able to mesh with my teammates after not being able to have a lot of time with them together. But having to adjust quickly is definitely a good process and it helps you get ready for the next level so I enjoyed that part of it.”

Castleton’s experience in the SEC in college also helped prepare him for the crowds and atmosphere he experienced in Vegas. “But as far as the atmosphere and environment goes, in the SEC there are a lot of college teams that were super, super packed, just crazy crowds so that part doesn’t really make a difference,” the big man added. “But it’s just cool coming all to one city and having to be able to watch all the NBA teams.”

And when it comes to the differences from college to the Summer League, the Lakers center pointed to something that many rookies do, speed and pace.

“I wouldn’t say too many surprises. I feel like obviously I’m ready for it and built for it so nothing really surprised me too, too much. But I feel like the biggest, I guess adjustment compared to college would be just the pace of play.

“Guys are getting shots up a lot quicker. One or two passes, shots going up or just quickly because it’s a 24-second shot clock compared to college which is more. So not as many sets, more guys are just ball-screen heavy, getting into shots quicker. So that was probably the biggest adjustment, but I already knew that from watching a lot of basketball.”

As a skilled big man who can rebound, score in the paint and initiate the offense with his passing, Castleton certainly stands out as a player who could eventually contribute to the Lakers. He also averaged 2.5 blocks per game in three seasons at Florida so he has the ability to protect the rim as well at the NBA level once he builds a little more strength.

The first signs were promising for Castleton and with the Lakers still in the market for another big man, they may have their future answer already in house.

Lakers’ Colin Castleton focused on adding muscle, gaining weight

And the Lakers big man understands where he needs to improve before training camp gets started as well, noting that the pre-draft process caused him to lose some strength and weight, but he is focused on putting it back on.

“Yeah 100 percent, there is always room for improvement and things to grow on. The thing for me is through this long pre-draft process, you can definitely lose strength and a little bit of weight. So, being able to get into the weight room is going to be my biggest focus right now,” Castleton said.

“Being able to put more muscle on, getting back stronger, which is something that I’m going to do every day and focus on my eating habits to continue to gain weight.”

